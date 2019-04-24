The unseasonably warm weather will continue into Thursday, ahead of some showers and t-storms for Friday. Rain should be done my late Friday, leaving a mostly dry weekend.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows down to 60 in the Upstate and 54 for the mountains. Clouds will increase on Thursday, but rain should stay at bay for the most part. Highs will reach the mid 80s for the Upstate and right around 80 for the mountains.
Showers push in Thursday night into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected during this time. Light rain and a few heavier downpours are possible for the AM commute Friday, then rain will taper off late afternoon. A few t-storms could develop toward midday Friday, but should be isolated and short-lived.
Friday night brings mostly clear skies with cooler lows in the 40s! Saturday looks absolutely gorgeous with highs in the low to upper 70s everywhere. A slight chance for rain returns Sunday in the mountains, but we should stay dry in the Upstate.
Sunny, pleasant weather will stretch into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.