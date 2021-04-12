Happy Monday everyone! Despite the active weather Saturday, we hope you had a good weekend. This week is looking calmer with a few days of minor rain chances. We break down your forecast below.
Through the day, sunshine holds strong with temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s region-wide. Tonight stays clear and drops into the 40s and 50s for overnight low temperatures.
Tuesday stays warm with temperatures reaching the 70s to near 80 degrees with a few passing clouds and a 20% chance of a rain shower. Mainly for the afternoon and evening. A slightly greater chance for showers comes Wednesday, holding highs back into the low and middle 70s.
We'll see plenty of sunshine for Thursday and Friday and temperatures adjust a little cooler. Highs will be in the lower 70s across the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains. Watch out for overnight lows that cool as well, dropping into the 30s and 40s.
Over the weekend, a brief shower is possible both days, but overall dry weather is expected with passing clouds and highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
