One last day of warmer above-average with sunshine, but rain arrives tomorrow along with cooler temperatures. We break down your forecast below.
This morning we are starting off with areas of fog and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. High temperatures will be even warmer than yesterday, reaching the middle 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the Mountains. Expect another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, so it will be great to go to the fair or any other outdoor activities. At night clouds will start to increase as we track the approaching cold front, but we should stay dry for any Friday night plans or football. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with that partly cloudy sky.
A cold front moves through tomorrow which brings a chance for scattered showers Saturday. The rain is expected to be spotty with perhaps an isolated storm, but that looks very limited. Sunday clears out being that passing cold front, but is much cooler. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s Saturday, with Sunday's high temperatures maxing in the 60s to lower 70s. Followed by overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Next week cooler air remains in place along with sunny skies.
Have a great weekend!
