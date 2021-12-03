Milder air will stick around for the next few days, with highs in the 70s through Saturday. A cool-down lies ahead for next week.
Today brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures! Starting in the 40s to near 50 degrees, highs reach 76 in the Upstate and 72 in the mountains. That could tie a record for the second day in a row in the Asheville area, back from 1970. Tonight cools into the 40s.
Saturday stays warm in the 60s and low 70s, but cooler air arrives that night into Sunday. Highs will drop back into the 50s and 60s with a small chance at a mountain shower late Sunday.
Monday brings a few scattered showers and more clouds to the area, with highs in the 50s and 60s, with another decent shot at rain Wednesday into Thursday. Highs cool off even more during that time.
