Happy Thursday everyone! We hope you are enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures. It was another glorious weather day yesterday, and for today we will start see a few more clouds ahead of our next disturbance along with higher humidity levels. We break down the forecast below.
Partly cloudy skies for the start of the day will help aid our temperatures back into the lower and middle 80s for the Upstate with temperatures spiking in the lower 80s for the Mountains. A breeze will develop with gusts near 20 mph possible. A few showers and storms will be possible starting this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of the Mountains under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms. Something to keep an eye on.
We stay mostly cloudy tonight with a few sprinkles and showers possible in the Upstate but a greater chance of rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible tonight in the Mountains. Overnight lows will land in the 50s and 60s.
Expect rain to be on and off throughout the first half of the day Friday with slightly cooler temperatures from a frontal boundary. High temperatures will be back in the 70s to 80 degrees for the Upstate and 60s to lower 70s in the Mountains.
Those temperatures will last through the weekend, but at least we will dry out and be left with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for both days this weekend.
Another round of rain and storms will be possible early next week. Warmer temperatures return to the forecast next week also.
