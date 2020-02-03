Unseasonably warm conditions will stick around through much of the week, with rain chances increasing toward Wednesday and Thursday. A few strong storms are possible late week ahead of a big cool-down.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and less cold than previous nights! Down to 51 for a low in the Upstate and 45 for the mountains, which is more normal for a daytime high this time of year.
Tuesday is looking mostly cloudy, with a stray shower or two. Highs will get back into the 60s. Wednesday will bring a slightly better chance for rain, but most of it will arrive Wednesday night.
A cold front will approach, but looks to be a slow mover. It will bring soaking, and possibly flooding rain for parts of our area Wednesday night into Thursday. 3-5 inches of rain will be possible, with the threat for strong storms late day Thursday, especially south of I85.
Rain clears out Thursday night to bring a chillier Friday in the 40s and 50s! One more round of light rain is possible on Saturday, with some high elevation mountain snow.
