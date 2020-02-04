Unseasonably warm conditions will stick around through much of the week, with rain chances increasing. A few strong storms are possible by late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a big cool-down.
Throughout the day, expect increasing clouds with a few showers in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Highs reach the 60s to lower 70s in spos. Wednesday will bring highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees again with a slightly better chance for rain, but most of it will arrive late Wednesday night.
A cold front will approach, but it looks to be a slow mover. It will bring soaking, possibly flooding rain for parts of our area Wednesday night into Thursday. 3-5 inches of rain will be possible, with the threat for strong to severe storms late day Thursday, especially south of I-85. Damaging wind and an isolated tornado will be possible.
Rain clears for Friday, leaving the weather cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. One more round of light rain is possible on Saturday, with some mountain snow at times. Sunday and Monday look drier and warmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.