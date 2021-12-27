Unsettled weather will be the rule through much of the week. Our best chance for heavy rain will come late Wednesday into Thursday.
Expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s tonight. Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Showers push in late day, but will be spotty in nature. Highs will warm to the low 70s for most spots.
Wednesday will bring off and on downpours with highs in the 68-71 range. A front approaches Wednesday night and could bring a couple thunderstorms with it, however better severe threat will be to our west.
Only small rain chances for the end f the week, but another strong system moves in for Saturday into Sunday. Some rain and even mountain snow is possible, along with a few t-storms. We’ll be fine tuning the timing of the nasty weather so you can plan ahead for your New Year’s Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.