(FOX Carolina) - Things stay relatively tame on the weather front these next couple of days before more rain and storms return later in the week and this weekend.
Expect a similar day Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80 degrees. There's also the off chance at a brief mountain shower or two in the afternoon.
Wednesday that brief shower chance gets expanded into the Upstate with spotty showers in the mountains and highs once again near 80.
Thursday will bring spotty on and off showers and possibly a few storms as highs back off into the middle 70s to near 80.
Our next front arrives on Friday which will mean area-wide scattered showers and thunderstorms.
That same front will stall over the area this weekend which will mean spotty to scattered rain and a few storms both Saturday and Sunday.
Most of this activity should be all finished by Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.