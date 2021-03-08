For the overnight hours we're looking at another chilly night under clear skies with lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains.
Temperatures climb a little more Tuesday with highs approaching 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains with a lot of sunshine. Tuesday night, under clear skies temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in the Upstate and mid 30s in the mountains.
For Wednesday through Friday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with reading in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday, then upper 70s on Friday. In the mountains we'll see upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s for the Upstate and mountains.
A front could trigger a few showers this weekend, otherwise it will be dry with the mild weather continuing.
