For this evening we're looking at chilly conditions under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will slide back into the 40s through the evening hours so grab a jacket out the door.
Overnight we'll see mostly clear skies and cold conditions but not as cold as this morning. Expect lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and low 30s for the mountains.
It gets even warmer on Thursday. Under abundant sunshine we're looking at highs in the mid 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains.
For Thursday night temperatures dip into the 30s for the Upstate under mostly clear skies, then Friday looks similar with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
For the weekend a cold front will head our way triggering showers Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for the Upstate with 50s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s.
Later Sunday into Monday there's a chance of snow in the higher elevations of the mountains with a chance of some accumulations.
