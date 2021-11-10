One more warm day in the 70s before rain returns to the forecast. Expect showers late Thursday into early Friday, then a big cool-down this weekend.
Today starts with passing clouds in the 40s, turns sunny midday, and then gets back to passing clouds in the late afternoon as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Tonight slowly turns overcast, keeping lows milder in the 40s to near 50.
Showers push in, isolated Thursday morning and then more widespread in the afternoon. Highs stay closer to "average" for this time of year in the low to mid-60s. The best chance for heavier downpours will come with a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain and clouds clear out fast, leading to dry conditions with sunshine for most of Friday, with highs in the 60s.
Saturday will be a cool day in the 50s to around 60 degrees with occasional clouds. Another system will dive in Sunday to drop temperatures a bit more and perhaps bring a few snow showers to the higher terrain.
Sunshine holds strong Monday with chilly temps, then it turns milder by Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.