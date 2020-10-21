Warming temperatures and dry weather will be the rule through most of this week, but showers become possible into the weekend as a front approaches.
Today warms up fast, starting in the 50s, and reaching the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Isolated spots could get close to 80 degrees in the Upstate. Some clouds will move through from time to time, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower. However, the air will be very dry and most likely any moisture that develops would evaporate.
Tomorrow brings generally dry weather again, with passing clouds and highs in the 70s. Toward late this week we’ll look at a small rain chance with an approaching cold front. Expect a chance for rain late Friday into Saturday, but it doesn’t look like a washout either day.
Next week will bring some better rain chances, but for now models are split on exactly when and how much, so we'll keep you posted on the latest information.
