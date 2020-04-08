Very warm temperatures will stick around through most of the week, with spotty rain and storm chances. A cool-down arrives late week and for Easter weekend, with some heavy rain possible on Sunday.
This morning starts in the 50s to near 60 degrees, under a mostly clear sky. A small chance pops up in the afternoon for brief thunderstorms as highs reach the upper 70s to mid-80s, nearing record heat. As of now, the best chance for a couple strong storms to develop comes in the late overnight into early Thursday morning.
Thursday morning's storm threat clears fast, with a good bit of sunshine developing throughout the day.
Cooler weather will approach toward the end of the week, and that means a drop from the 80s to the 60s between Thursday and Friday.
Easter weekend is looking like a two-part forecast. Right now Saturday looks dry on all of our extended guidance, with highs in the 60s. Easter Sunday could become a soaker, with potential for severe storms. We’ll know more as we get closer to the holiday weekend.
