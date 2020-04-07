Very warm temperatures will stick around through most of the week, with small rain chances. A cool-down arrives late week and for Easter weekend. Watch for heavy rain Easter Sunday.
Wednesday will bring another chance for PM storms and very warm weather! Highs will warm to 84 in the upstate and 79 in the mountains, which will be close to record high temperature heat!
Cooler weather will approach on Thursday, and that means a drop from the 80s to the 60s between Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers will be possible late Thursday into early Friday.
Easter weekend is looking like a two-part forecast. Right now Saturday looks dry on all of our extended guidance, with highs in the 60s. Easter Sunday could be a soaker, with potential for severe storms. We’ll know more as we get closer to the holiday weekend.
