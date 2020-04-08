Warm air sticks around for two more days before cooler air arrives by Friday. An active Easter Sunday could lie ahead.
This afternoon brings near record heat potential in the Upstate as high temperatures near the daily record in Greenville - 85°. While there's a small shower or storm chance, most places will stay dry and quite breezy through the evening. Overnight, a line of strong to severe storms could roll in from the northwest and bring straight-line winds and small hail to at least the western half of the region between 2a-6a.
Thursday morning's storm threat clears fast with a good bit of sunshine developing throughout the day and yet another strong breeze. Highs will reach the 70s to lower 80s.
Temperatures fall quickly by Friday morning with 30s and 40s likely to start the day! Expect a partly cloudy sky through the day with highs in the 50s and 60s - a big departure from the recent 80s!
Easter weekend is looking like a two-part forecast. Right now Saturday looks dry and sunny with highs in the 60s. Easter Sunday could become a soaker with potential for severe storms moving in during the evening hours. We’ll know more as we get closer to the holiday weekend.
