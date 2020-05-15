Summer-like feel is back for the weekend, while we watch the tropics! Arthur could develop this weekend, and bring some high waves and rip currents along SC beaches.
Locally we’ll see sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs inching toward 90 degrees in the Upstate. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s, then upper 80s by Sunday. Highs will stay in the low 80s for the mountains.
A few pop-up storms will be possible in the mountains each afternoon this weekend, but rain coverage would be low. Storms will be more likely on Monday with a cold front that will help to steer Arthur away from the U.S.
Arthur will be moving within about 150 miles of the SC coast, but could graze the NC Outer Banks on Monday. Gusty winds and some heavy downpours are possible there.
For us, we’ll see storms develop on Monday, with some of them becoming strong into the late afternoon and evening. Expect widespread rain coverage to start the week, then only small chances for showers will linger the rest of the week. A system will linger on top of the southeast, providing cooler than normal conditions and extra clouds through about Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.