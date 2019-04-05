This weekend will be warm with just a little bit of rain to dodge from time to time, before Monday gets much stormier.
Lows tonight will be in the lower and middle 50s as clouds break apart.
Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 70s with just a slight chance at a brief shower.
Sunday will be a bit cloudier, but still warm with spotty to scattered showers and maybe a few storms throughout the day.
A system will move through Monday which will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms, a couple of which that could be strong to severe.
Lingering showers and storms remain possible Tuesday before finally drying up Wednesday.
Isolated rain chances return to the area Thursday and Friday of next week as temperatures stay in the 70s and even the 80s in some spots!
