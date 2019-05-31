The late-May heat wave will come to an end as we usher in June! We’ll see temps return to near-normal for next week!
Tonight expect partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Temps will cool to the low to mid 60s.
The good news is that it should be “less hot” for Saturday! Highs will make it to 88 in the Upstate and 81 in the mountains under mostly sunny skies. Very little rain is expected, so your outdoor plans look firmly in shape!
Sunday another front pushes in, bringing a slight chance for rain. Highs on Sunday will approach 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
Monday and Tuesday will be VERY NICE with low humidity and lower temps overall! Highs will only get into the 70s for the mountains and low to mid-80s in the Upstate with blue skies!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.