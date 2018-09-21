(FOX CAROLINA) Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s area-wide. Saturday is shaping up to be summery, even though it is the first day of fall. Highs will get to 82-86 under partly cloudy skies. A few showers could develop in the mountains, but Upstate should stay dry.
Sunday will bring a few more clouds and highs in the low 80s. Afternoon showers are possible area-wide as a cold front gets closer to the area.
Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers and much cooler temps! Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s.
We’ll keep a chance for rain through the rest of the week with highs near normal for this time of year (80 for the Upstate and 75 in the mountains).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.