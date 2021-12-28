Unsettled weather will be the rule through much of the week with wet weather passing through. Our best chance for heavy rain will come late Wednesday into Thursday.
Some sun comes through this morning with temperatures in the 50s overall. As the breeze picks up, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s for most spots, with spotty showers possible. Tonight brings a few showers and lows in the 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow will bring off and on rain that could get heavy at times, with highs in the 68-71 range. A front approaches Wednesday night and could bring a couple thunderstorms, however better severe threat will be to our west.
Thursday starts with heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms, but ends drier with highs in the 60s to low 70s.
Smaller rain chances build for the end of the week, but another strong system moves in for Sunday. Some rain and even mountain snow is possible, along with a few t-storms. We’ll fine tune the timing of the nasty weather so you can stay weather aware for any New Year's weekend plans.
