Rain chances stay spotty for the first half of the week, with unseasonably warm air. A big cool-down comes at week's end with bigger wet weather potential.
A mix of sun and clouds develops this afternoon with spotty rain and storms possible - outside these small rain chances, highs reach the 70s to lower 80s! Expect a similar setup Tuesday, though more clouds and slightly higher rain chances are on tap with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Wednesday could see near-record high temperatures in the low to mid-80s with a 20% chance for rain. Thursday stays well above average with any showers clearing out before sunrise.
Easter weekend is looking fantastic, at least for Saturday. Easter Sunday could turn active late, but there is a lot of model inconsistency, so stay tuned for further changes! One way or another, it does look a bit cooler!
