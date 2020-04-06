Rain chances stay spotty for the first half of the week, with unseasonably warm air. A big cool-down comes at week's end with bigger wet weather potential.
Expect a mostly clear sky this morning with temperatures in the 40s to upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds develops throughout the day, as highs reach the mid-70s in the mountains to the lower 80s in the Upstate. A slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm is possible, but most areas will remain dry.
Tuesday ends up a bit cloudier, and the rain chance stays spotty with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Wednesday could see near-record high temperatures in the low to mid-80s, with a 20% chance for rain. Thursday stays well above average with dry weather.
The best rain chance this week comes on Friday, along with a significant cool-down. Highs will struggle into the 50s and mid-60s.
That cool air lingers into Easter weekend with sunshine Saturday and a small chance for showers on Sunday, as highs slowly return to near 70 degrees.
