Expect some warmer temperatures through the end of the week accompanied by spotty showers. A cool-down comes this weekend along with some additional light rain.
This morning may contain a spotty shower or two, but it's safe to say most will be dry with patchy fog and temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s.
A mix of clouds and sunshine builds in today with highs reaching the lower to middle 70s. A slight chance at a stray shower continues, but most spots look good for outdoor plans.
A few more showers will move in and out of the area Thursday and Friday as temperatures stay near 70 degrees. The best chance at rain comes overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
The weekend will bring cooler weather with highs in the 50s with spotty rain Saturday and scattered to widespread showers on Sunday.
Some leftover rain is possible early next week as temperatures bounce back into the 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.