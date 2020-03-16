While today stayed chilly, much warmer is on the way later this week!
The rest of this afternoon and evening will bring widespread clouds and temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s with not much rain. Overnight, an area of heavier showers could move through and potentially linger into parts of Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will become much warmer with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Although a spotty shower or two could linger into the afternoon, most of the wet weather will have ended.
Clouds hang tough Wednesday, delaying that elusive warm-up for just another day. While little in the way of rain is expected Wednesday, highs will hold in the 60s.
Clouds stick around Thursday and Friday, but despite this, highs will soar into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Mostly dry weather holds Thursday, but rain chances pick up slightly toward Friday and into Saturday morning. Cooler, drier weather returns for Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.