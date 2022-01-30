For tonight, a weak cold front moves through with nothing more than some clouds and a wind shift. Temperatures will be several degrees warmer than the previous night, but still on the cold side, especially with the wind. Lows will be in the upper 20s for the Upstate, with mid 20s for the mountains.
On Monday, expect high clouds to filter the sun, with temperatures in the mid 50s for the Upstate, to near 50 for the mountains. Monday night will be mainly clear with low in the low 30s, mid 20s in the mountains.
Skies will be mostly sunny through Tuesday, with increasing clouds by Wednesday. Some showers could get going in the mountains Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the 50s. At night lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
There will be a better chance for showers Thursday and Friday, with frozen precipitation possible in the mountains by later Friday. Some of the rain could be heavy late Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday, then 50s Friday, with 50s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
