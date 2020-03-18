Temperatures climb substantially toward late week as daily rain chances continue.
Mostly cloudy this evening with passing showers possible. Temperatures will stay generally steady in the mid 50s to lower/middle 60s.
Thursday starts dry and overcast, but the sunshine is expected to break through in the afternoon. Temperatures soar to near 80 degrees for the Upstate. It stays similarly warm Friday with highs in the upper 70s, but rain becomes possible Friday evening into very early Saturday.
The rest of Saturday looks to dry out toward the afternoon with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Sunday brings some cooler air as clouds stick around, and a generally unsettled pattern continues with rain chances into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.