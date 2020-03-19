Today is the first day of spring, and temperatures soar to near 80 degrees! The warmth will last through the end of the week before more rain brings a weekend cool-down.
Mainly cloudy sky conditions stick around today, with sunshine breaking through most noticeably in the afternoon. Temperatures start in the 50s and end up near 80 for the Upstate and in the mid-70s in the mountains. It stays similarly warm Friday with highs in the 70s to 80 degrees, but rain becomes possible Friday evening into very early Saturday.
The rest of Saturday looks to dry out toward the afternoon with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Clouds stick around on Sunday with even cooler air, holding off into the 50s by late day.
Next week, Monday brings unsettled weather near 60 degrees with rain, though only small rain chances continue from Tuesday onward allowing for a slow warm up once again.
