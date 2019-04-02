Warmer days lie ahead and will stick around for the foreseeable future as rain moves in to end the week.
Tonight will still be chilly with lows in the lower 30s in the mountains and middle 30s in the Upstate under a mostly clear sky.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Upstate SC, NE Georgia and the NC foothills midnight tonight through 9 AM Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a perfect 10 weather day with highs in the middle 60s in the mountains and lower 70s in the Upstate with bright blue skies.
Clouds will increase during the day Thursday which will also be gorgeous with only a slight chance for a late evening shower.
More organized rain will move through Thursday night and continue into a good chunk of the day Friday in on and off fashion.
A lingering shower or two is possible Saturday, but overall not a problem as highs reach the middle and upper 70s area-wide.
Sunday will be even warmer despite clouds thickening up again and isolated to spotty showers forming with highs near 80 degrees in the Upstate.
Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms settle back in both next Monday and Tuesday as temperatures stay above average.
