Warmer days lie ahead and will stick around for the foreseeable future as rain moves in to end the week.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Upstate SC, NE Georgia and the NC foothills until 9am, so hopefully you've covered up any plants you have that are sensitive to the chill.
The day ends up beautiful after a cold start, perfect 10 weather, with highs in the middle 60s in the mountains and lower 70s in the Upstate with bright blue skies.
Clouds increase during the day Thursday, but holds on to beautiful conditions with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Organized rain will push in from late overnight Thursday into the day on Friday, continuing on and off for most of the day. Highs stay in the 60s with the chance for wet weather.
A lingering shower or two is possible Saturday, but overall not a problem as highs reach the middle and upper 70s area-wide under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Sunday will warm up even more despite clouds thickening up and isolated to spotty showers forming with highs near 80 degrees in the Upstate.
Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms settle back in both next Monday and Tuesday as temperatures stay above average.
