It’s all about the heat for the next several days! We’ll ease into the 90s this weekend, then unseasonably hot conditions linger through next week.
Tonight will be pleasant, clear and cool with lows in the 50s.
Friday will be warmer than previous days, with highs rising to 85 for the Upstate and 81 in the mountains, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. No rain is expected.
Saturday will be hot! We may see our first 90 readings of the season for some Upstate spots! Mountains will get into the mid 80s under full sunshine and no rain.
Sunday will be even hotter! Expect highs in the 91-94 range for the Upstate and upper 80 in the mountains. Isolated showers could develop across the high mountains, but most spots will remain dry.
Monday will be very hot for this time of year, with highs near 94 in the Upstate, which would tie the record from 2019!
There are signs that we could see some rain by middle of next week as the high pressure backs off a bit, but rain wouldn’t be widespread. Temperatures remain above normal even as we approach the Memorial Day Weekend.
