Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend! It's going to be a HOT weekend! We break down the forecast below.
Today will end up warmer than previous days, with highs reaching the middle 80s for the Upstate and lower 80s in the Mountains. We will see pleasant sunshine all day and that clear sky continues tonight as lows drop in the 50s and 60s.
Saturday turns hot! We may see our first 90 degree readings of the season for some Upstate spots, while most region-wide stay in the middle to upper 80s for high temperatures. It'll be another day of beautiful sunshine.
Even hotter conditions Sunday, with highs in the lower 90s for the Upstate and middle 80s in the Mountains. Isolated showers could develop across the area, but most spots will stay dry.
The heat really gets cranking for this time of year Monday. High temperatures will build to the lower and middle 90s in the Upstate. Highs reach the upper 80s in the Mountains.
Temperatures remain above normal in the 80s and lower 90s next week with limited rain chances!
Stay cool and safe. Beat the heat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.