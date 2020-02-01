Get ready for a warm-up these next few days before rain (some heavy with a few storms) returns to the area during the middle of next week.
Expect skies to continue to clear tonight with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
Highs Sunday will reach the lower and middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky with a few passing clouds in the mountains.
We'll get an even bigger boost of warmer air Monday as highs reach the lower and middle 70s on Monday, just a few degrees shy of daily records.
Clouds return to the area Tuesday with a slight chance at a stray shower or two with highs in the middle 60s.
A robust system will bring scattered to widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday, which could even include a threat for flooding and possible severe weather.
Safe to say that system will exit the area by Friday which will be sunny, but much cooler with highs returning closer to normal in the 40s and 50s.
A few snow showers will then be possible in the mountains early next weekend.
