Temperatures will warm back up to the 50s to near 60 the rest of the week with rain chances on Thursday and over the weekend.
Expect clouds to gradually break apart tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
The sun will shine brightly Tuesday and Wednesday with highs going from the lower 50s Tuesday to near 60 on Wednesday in the Upstate.
Clouds will build back into the area Thursday before scattered showers move through Thursday evening and move out by Friday morning.
Friday looks like our nicest day of the week with highs in the lower 60s accompanied by sunshine ahead of a system that will bring us both weekend rain and bitterly COLD weather early next week.
As of now, rain looks to move through Saturday afternoon and become heaviest Saturday night before finally exiting Sunday afternoon.
There's also the possibility of some mountain snow on the back side of this system Sunday, but will stay all rain for the Upstate.
Be aware that being this far away, the timing of this system could still change this weekend.
Either way, some of our coldest air of the season will move in behind our weekend rain and bring Monday morning's low temperatures in the teens in the mountains and lower 20s in the Upstate with highs in the 30s and 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.