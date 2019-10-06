We'll see another raise on the thermometer Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring spotty showers to the area.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower and middle 60s and isolated showers/patchy drizzle.
We'll see more clouds than sun Monday, but highs will still make it into the lower 80s in the Upstate and middle 70s in the mountains.
The best chance for rain will be in western North Carolina near the Tennessee line during the late afternoon and evening.
A couple of pockets of rain might make it into the Upstate, but likely won't amount to much.
Stray showers are possible Tuesday, but the most noticeable thing will be high temperatures back into the 60s and lower 70s with limited sunshine.
We should have a bit more blue sky Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower and middle 70s.
We'll make it back up to 80 next Saturday in the Upstate along with isolated showers, but safe to say drought relief will be scarce this week.
