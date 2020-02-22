Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer before rain returns to the area Monday.
Expect lows tonight to be in the middle 20s to lower 30s under a mostly clear sky and light wind.
After a chilly start, highs Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Clouds are likely to build back into the area Sunday night into Monday morning ahead of the rain.
Rain will begin Monday as spotty showers, but will become more widespread throughout the day and into Monday night.
Tuesday will then start on a soggy note, but safe to say rain should be out by Tuesday afternoon.
Spotty showers remain possible Wednesday as a weak upper level wave moves through.
Once it's through the area, high temperatures will plummet from the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday down to the 30s and 40s.
Expect that colder air to stick around through the end of the week into next weekend.
