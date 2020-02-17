Milder weather moves in for the start of the week, with rain looming for Tuesday. Another lighter round of rain is possible Thursday, with a wintry mix for portions of the mountains.
A nice President’s Day is in store as we lie between systems. Expect partly cloudy skies and milder temps in the 55-60 range by the afternoon. That's 10+ degrees warmer than it felt all weekend, making for a great day outside. Clouds thicken tonight and a couple rain showers arrive before midnight.
Scattered showers push in Tuesday, with some pockets of heavy rain possible. Flooding is not expected. Temperatures stay mild with the rain, reaching near 60 in both the mountains and the Upstate.
Some rain will linger into Wednesday, before tapering off during the afternoon. Highs will still reach the upper 50s Upstate, but cool to the lower 50s in the mountains.
Conditions cool down on Thursday, with a front moving through. Expect a couple light showers in the Upstate and possibly a wintry mix in the mountains. Highs will be chilly in the 40s.
Originally we were looking at a winter weather threat for the Upstate on Thursday, but models have backed off on that for now. If that changes we’ll let you know!
From Friday into the weekend, the sky clears once again, and highs slowly warm back up above average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.