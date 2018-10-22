Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday, but after that, temperatures will begin going down Wednesday.
Tonight's low temperatures will be in the upper 30s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate under calm and clear conditions.
Expect highs to approach the upper 60s in the mountains lower 70s in the Upstate under a sunny sky. So, in other words, just perfect outside!
Wednesday won't be too bad with highs in the middle and upper 60s, but will mark the start of a cooling trend heading into Friday/this weekend.
Thursday you'll notice a bigger change in the air as highs only reach the middle and upper 50s with a touch more cloud cover up above.
Our next rain-maker will arrive from the southwest on Friday, which will bring on and off showers most of the day. To make matters worse, it'll be a chilly rain as highs only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The weekend will bring more clouds than sunshine and lingering showers both Saturday and Sunday with highs rebounding into the 50s to near 60.
We should dry/brighten up more on Monday, but we'll still be a good 10 or so degrees below average with highs near 60 again.
