Expect some warmer temperatures Wednesday through the end of the work week accompanied by spotty showers before a cooldown this weekend and some additional light rain.
Tonight may contain a spotty shower or two, but safe to say most will be dry with patchy fog and lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
A mix of clouds and sunshine is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s with a slight chance at a stray shower.
A few more showers will move in and out of the area Thursday and Friday as temperatures stay near 70 degrees.
The weekend will bring cooler weather with highs in the 50s with spotty rain Saturday and scattered to widespread showers on Sunday.
Some leftover rain is possible early next week as temperatures bounce back into the 60s.
Despite there being quite a few rain chances over the next week, none of them at this point appear to be very threatening.
We'll let you know if any of that changes.
