Heavy rain will be possible at times through Saturday, before a transition to more typical summer weather returns Sunday into next week. We’re also watching the tropics, as a system could impact the southeast and our area next week.
Tonight expect spotty showers, but rain shouldn’t be as heavy as Thursday night. Lows will drop into the 60s.
Saturday will start dry and cloudy, but end with a few storms developing late day. Highs will be warmer in the low to mid 80s area-wide. Coverage of storms should be fairly low, but still have a back-up plan for any outdoor activities.
Sunday looks a bit drier, but still a few classic summer storms during the afternoon.
Next week will keep that trend, until the potential for some tropical moisture toward Wednesday and Thursday if “Laura” comes near the Carolinas. Right now it is expected to make landfall somewhere between Louisiana and Florida and drift north late week. This could mean heavy rain and possibly a tornado threat for us at some point, and we will fine tune that timing as it gets closer.
