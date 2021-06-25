Rain chances increase through the weekend, along with the heat and humidity. Next week will feature classic June weather with highs near 90 and afternoon storms.
Moisture will increase through the weekend, leading to a better chance for late-day showers and storms. Severe threat looks low right now, since we won’t have a whole lot of energy or dynamics in play for organized storms.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with about a 30% chance for storms late day, some could pack heavy rainfall. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms.
Expect a typical summer pattern to take shape next week, with average highs in the 84-89 range, and about a 30% chance for rain each afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.