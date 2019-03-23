Our second consecutive dry weekend continues in warmer fashion Sunday as clouds roll in ahead of rain set to move in on Monday.
Tonight's lows will be in the middle and upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.
Sunday will begin on a bright note followed by clouds building in by the late afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 60s to near 70.
Expect scattered showers to be on and off throughout the day Monday as highs stay in the 60s.
Tuesday will bring a stray shower or two, but the most noticeable thing will be the steep drop in temperatures with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
We'll gradually clear out from Wednesday through the end of the week, which will also result in temperatures climbing back into the 60s and 70s by Friday into next weekend.
A chance for a few showers returns next Saturday, but does not appear to deliver washout-like conditions.
