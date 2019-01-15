Our general warming trend is still on track this week as showers are scheduled to move through Thursday night and during the weekend.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 20s to near 30 under a mostly clear sky.
Wednesday will be bright and sunny with highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.
Clouds are going to build back into the area during the day Thursday before spotty showers pass through Thursday night.
That will open the sky back up on Friday getting highs back into middle 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
Clouds will build back in during the day Saturday ahead of more rain set to move through.
It will begin as showers Saturday afternoon and turn into more widespread heavy rain Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning.
There's also a chance for some high elevation mountain snow on the back side of this system during the day Sunday while the rest of the area stays dry and cold.
Expect highs to only reach the upper 30s in the mountains and near 50 in the Upstate.
The coldest air gets here Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the middle and upper TEENS.
After highs in the 30s and 40s Monday, we'll bounce back into the 40s and 50s by Tuesday.
