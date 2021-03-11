The warm and sunny stretch continues through the week, but clouds return for the weekend. Showers will pop up in the mountains starting Saturday, with rain for everyone into next week.
This morning starts in the 40s to around 50 degrees under a mostly clear sky. Through the day, the Upstate stays sunny with some passing clouds in the mountains, but highs still warm into the low and mid-70s. Overnight temps drop to the 40s and low 50s.
Temperatures will creep up even more on Friday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The Upstate should reach the upper 70s, with low 70s in the mountains. The night stays mild in the 50s.
The weekend looks pretty decent with partly to mostly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of some showers in the mountains. Highs are in the 60s to low 70s both days, which is still above average for this time of year.
The wind shifts on Monday, bringing significantly cooler air in the 50s for the afternoon among scattered showers. Tuesday and Wednesday hold on to rain chances, with temperatures back in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
