Overnight we'll see another cold front move through. The highest mountains could see some sprinkles and a few flurries. Otherwise, it will be cold and breezy, even windy in the higher elevations, as winds gust over 30 mph at times. Lows will be in the mid 30s for the Upstate, closer to 30 in the mountains. The wind will reduce frost chances, but we'll still see some.
Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures a few degrees below average, near 60 in the Upstate, with low 50s in the mountains. Monday night will be cold once again with lows in the 30s with mainly clear skies.
Warmer conditions move in on Tuesday with mid 60s expected, even warmer low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday under sunny to mostly sunny skies, more clouds for Thursday with a cold front. The mountains will see highs in the 60s, with a few showers possible on Thursday. At night we'll see lows in the 30s and 40s.
Colder air build in for Friday into next weekend, with mainly sunny skies, more clouds in the mountains. Highs will be in the 50s, some 40s in the mountains, with lows in the 30s, some 20s in the mountains.
