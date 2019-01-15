Temperatures stay generally near or above average through the end of the week before weekend rain brings a brief but MAJOR cold spell to the region.
This morning, clouds are blanketing much of the region with even a few sprinkles in the Upstate. Slow clearing is expected today, and a mostly sunny afternoon is on the way with highs in the 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday brings full sunshine and highs in the 50s. Thursday looks to start dry with some sun, but clouds and a few showers build in during the afternoon and evening hours.
Friday turns dry and noticeably warmer with highs reaching into the 60s - enjoy the warmth!
Saturday looks a little drier as the onset of the widespread rain is delayed - expect the brunt of the heavy rain to hold off until late in the evening into Sunday morning. Rain amounts still look to exceed 1" for most spots.
Cold air will rush in behind Sunday's rain, mixing with and changing over to snow in parts of WNC during the day. Lows toward Monday morning are expected to be in the low 10s in NC while the Upstate sees upper teens and lower 20s!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.