(FOX Carolina) - Temperatures will slowly climb through the rest of the week, ahead of some rain for Friday and the weekend. Another blast of cold air arrives toward the middle of next week.
Today brings more sunshine and a milder afternoon with highs in the 50s. Clouds will build late in the day, and a few showers become possible late-day in the mountains.
Clouds will fully take over tonight, and spotty rain could develop area-wide as early as lunchtime on Friday. Any rain we see Friday will be very light, allowing highs to reach the mid-50s.
This weekend will bring some soggy weather mainly for Saturday afternoon and evening, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday, but for the most part it will be the better day to be outside. Highs will actually creep up into the low 70s!
Another cold blast arrives toward the middle of next week, so enjoy the warmth while it lasts.
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
