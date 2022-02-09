Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 30s area-wide.
Thursday see temperatures near 60 in the Upstate, with low 60s continuing into Friday and Saturday. Cooler 50s will prevail in the mountains under mainly sunny skies. Lows at night will be in the 20s and 30s.
A cooldown returns by Sunday with highs in the 50s, 40s in the mountains. We could see some showers or even a few flakes of snow near the TN border, but rain would remain isolated in the Upstate. Best chance comes Sunday morning.
Cool, dry weather will persist into next week.
