Temperatures will steadily warm up this week, ahead of a big cool-down into this weekend. A few showers are possible on Saturday ahead of the cooler air!
Tonight will be mostly clear, with some patchy fog toward the AM commute. Temps will start in the 57-60 range area-wide on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies. Through the day temps will warm fast! Expect a high of 82 in the Upstate and 78 in the mountains.
Temperatures stay above normal into Thursday, with highs warming toward the mid-80’s for the Upstate and right around 80 in the mountains with continued sunshine. The unseasonably warm temps stick around for Friday, then a cold front moves in Saturday.
Along the cold front a few showers will be possible, and even a t-storm into the afternoon. Once the front pushes through, Saturday night’s temps will be much cooler in the 40s and 50s! Then Sunday night will bring 40s area-wide!
Next week will bring some of the coolest fall temps so far with highs barely warming above 70 degrees during the afternoon and sunny conditions! Enjoy!
