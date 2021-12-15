Overnight, we're looking at partly cloudy skies with temperatures a little warmer than they have been. Expect lows by morning in the low 40s, with upper 30s in the mountains.
A bigger warm up comes Thursday into Friday. Expect more in the way of clouds, with a few sprinkles possible Friday, but most places stay dry. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 60s, with low 70s by Friday. The mountains will see highs in the mid to upper 60s. At night it will be dry and chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Active weather looks to return over the weekend, with scattered showers Saturday lingering into the first half of Sunday, but neither will be a washout. Highs will be near 70 on Saturday, and upper 50s by Sunday. The mountains will see highs in the 60s Saturday, cooling to the low 50s on Sunday.
Dry weather starts next week, with seasonably cool temperatures for the official start of winter on Tuesday!
